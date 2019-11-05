Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cockeysville, MD
Annalouise Petrecca Notice
On November 1, 2019, Annalouise M. Petrecca (nee D'Annunzio), beloved wife of nearly 65 years of Anthony R. Petrecca; devoted mother of Thomas Anthony Petrecca and his wife Theresa; loving grandmother of Alivia and Nicholas Petrecca; dear sister of the late Guido C. D'Annunzio; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Petrecca was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Parkville #183. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville, on Thursday, 10 AM. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 183 at Parkville Auxiliary, 3702 Double Rock Lane, Parkville, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
