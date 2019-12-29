|
On Dec. 25, 2019 AnnaMarie V. beloved wife of the late Thomas B. "Tom" Heyman Sr., and the loving mother of Judy A. Heyman, and Thomas B. "Tommy" Heyman Jr.; Devoted sister of Dolores Penna, Marie Mingioni, Michael Tirocchi, and the late Joe, Frank, Louis, Anthony Tirocchi, Fanny Trevisonno, Rita Warcyznski, Rosalie Riggio, and Angela Elliott. Dear sister-in-law of Jerry Elliott, Linda Tirocchi, Robert Heyman and Richard "Dicky" Heyman, and the late Edward Warczynski, Gloria Tirocchi, Joesphine Tirocchi, Albert Riggio, Louis Penna, Anthony Mingioni, Danny Trevisonno, and Marie Tirocchi. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Friends may call at the Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A. 8621 LochRaven Blvd. (Beltway Exit 29 B) on Sunday Dec. 29, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 30, at the St. Leo the Great Church at 10:30 A.M. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019