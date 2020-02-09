Home

On February 7, 2020, Anne (nee Black) "Shiny" Evans, beloved wife of the late Robert Middleton Evans Sr.; devoted mother of Sally (nee Evans) Yost and R. Middleton Evans Jr.; dear grandmother of Madison, Winslow, and Kiefer Yost; dear sister of Marilyn Nuttle and the late Robert W. Black Jr.

Services are being planned at this time. Due notice of details to be given. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends School, 5114 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
