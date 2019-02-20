Sr. Anne Guinan, a Mission Helper of the Sacred Heart for 63 years, died on Wednesday, February 13, at Stella Maris in Timonium, Maryland. She was 92 years old. Born in Kenilworth, Illinois, Sr. Anne received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, had travelled extensively and was working as junior executive at a large New York advertising agency when she joined the Mission Helper Community at age 29. Her early years as a Mission Helper were spent in parishes and diocesan offices throughout the country teaching religion with a focus on programs for adults. She also received a Master's degree in Education from Duquesne University. Working in the Diocese of Wilmington in the 1970s, she and her colleague, Caritas Kennedy, RSM, decided to videotape adult education programs so that they could be shared with Catholic communities in rural parts of the state. In the early 1980s, the two Sisters co-founded Mission Helper Productions at Mission Helper Center in Towson, and Sister Anne enrolled in New York University's Film School to hone her video production skills. For the next 30 years, she served as director of the video production company, which produced hundreds of videos for religious communities and other socially concerned non-profit organizations. Sr. Anne was an early advocate of travel to the Holy Land; she led tours to the region and was an ardent supporter of the Christian community in Palestine. In 2015 Mission Helper Productions released a documentary entitled, "Just to Live in Peace: Christians of the Holy Land."Sr. Anne is survived by three first cousins, 12 nieces and nephews and 40 great and great, great nieces and nephews. Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Mission Helper Center, 1001 W. Joppa Road, Towson. On Friday, February 22, Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m., in the Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in St. Anne's memory to the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Road, Towson, Maryland, 21204. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary