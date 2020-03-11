|
On March 7, 2020, Anne Celeste Hansen (nee Nelson) beloved wife of the late Harry C. "Hap" Hansen; devoted mother of Steven D. Hansen (Elizabeth Davenport Hansen), Vicki Lynn Scott and Nancy Anne Hansen-Foley; dear sister of Norma N. Davidson, the late Guy Nelson, and the late F. Stevens Nelson (Polly Nelson); loving grandmother of Jennifer Swanson, Kathrine Scott, Grace Anne Hansen and the late Steven J. Hansen; loving great grandmother of Kaela Seningen, Duncan Baker-Scott and Owen E. Baker-Scott; beloved daughter of the late Norma B. and H. Guy Nelson.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W. Seminary Ave., Lutherville on Friday, March 13th at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020