|
|
Anne Davis Clifford, 61, passed away on Dec 31, 2019, in Columbia, MD. Born in Washington, D.C. to George Gilman Davis and Estelle Johnson Davis, she grew up in Greenbelt and Columbia, Maryland. She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Edward Clifford, her brother George Davis, her sister Sara Maggio and her mom.
She graduated from Oakland Mills High School in 1976 and Calvin College (BA in Fine Arts) in 1980. Anne was a gifted artist who loved to create drawings, quilts, cross-stitch, and a talented musician playing her guitar for herself and friends and as a Young Life leader in Grand Rapids. She moved back to Columbia and met her husband at Columbia Presbyterian Church where she led the youth group with her husband and was active in women's bible studies, small groups and a Christian women's organization, P.E.O. She loved Jesus and journaled to Him her whole life. Anne's dry wit, caring heart, goofy expressions, and love of her family will be greatly missed.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at Columbia Presbyterian Church, 10001 Route 108, Columbia, MD, on January 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in memory of Anne Davis Clifford to Young Life, 8080 Trotters Chase, Ellicott City, MD, 21043. Please sign her online guestbook at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020