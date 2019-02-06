Home

Anne Cullen Notice
On December 24, 2018 Anne House Cullen beloved wife of the late Frank Adam Cullen Sr.; dear mother of Frank A. Cullen Jr (Susan Ward); dear grandmother of Kyle A. W. Cullen; devoted sister of the late Mary House Wiehe. Mrs. Cullen was a Phi Betta Kappa graduate of Goucher College, held a Masters of Art degree from Middleburg College and Johns Hopkins University and was Associate Professor of French and Spanish at College of Notre Dame. Later teaching at Osher Institute of Learning and Retirement at Towson University. Service and Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Notre Dame of Maryland 4701 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
