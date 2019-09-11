|
June 19, 1917 ~ September 5, 2019 (age 102)
Anne McAdoo Deford was born and grew up in New York City before moving to her grandmother's Greenspring Valley home, "Brooklandwood."
A graduate of Foxcroft School, Anne attended college in France and Columbia University
Anne married Robert Deford Jr. in 1939 and joined the American Red Cross to welcome homecoming troops while Robert was in the army. After the war, Robert and Anne raised crops and livestock on their farm, Long Green, before purchasing Boordy Vineyards in 1980.
Anne worked at the Baltimore Museum of Art's Rental and Sales Gallery through the 1960's. She was a supporter of Ladew Gardens as well as many humanitarian and environmental causes.
Anne is survived by three sons: William, Jonathan, and Robert Deford, and a daughter, Sally Deford Buck. There are 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St James Episcopal Church, Monkton, Md.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ladew Gardens or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019