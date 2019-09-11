Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Episcopal Church
3100 Monkton Rd
Monkton, MD 21111
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St James Episcopal Church
Monkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Deford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Deford


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Deford Notice
June 19, 1917 ~ September 5, 2019 (age 102)

Anne McAdoo Deford was born and grew up in New York City before moving to her grandmother's Greenspring Valley home, "Brooklandwood."

A graduate of Foxcroft School, Anne attended college in France and Columbia University

Anne married Robert Deford Jr. in 1939 and joined the American Red Cross to welcome homecoming troops while Robert was in the army. After the war, Robert and Anne raised crops and livestock on their farm, Long Green, before purchasing Boordy Vineyards in 1980.

Anne worked at the Baltimore Museum of Art's Rental and Sales Gallery through the 1960's. She was a supporter of Ladew Gardens as well as many humanitarian and environmental causes.

Anne is survived by three sons: William, Jonathan, and Robert Deford, and a daughter, Sally Deford Buck. There are 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St James Episcopal Church, Monkton, Md.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ladew Gardens or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.