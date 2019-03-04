|
|
On March 1, 2019, Anne Eleanor "Nancy" Tyson of Eldersburg, beloved wife of William Joseph Tyson, Sr., devoted mother of Mary Margaret (Gregory) Shimkaveg, William J. (Jean) Tyson, Jr., and Mark W. (Jeannine) Tyson, dear sister of Tom McBurney, Eddie McBurney, Kathleen Kurrupis, the late Martin McBurney, and the late Maureen Somerville; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. WWW.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2019