Anne Jackson Bradford, age 90, of Aberdeen, MD, went home to her Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020 with her daughters by her side. Born April 24, 1930 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Pearl Jackson.Following 30 years of service, Anne retired in1988 from the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, where she was employed as an Accounting Technician. She had previously been employed by Mt. Ararat Farms and the Perry Point Veterans Hospital. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church of Aberdeen, MD, and a member of the United Methodist Women. She looked forward to the monthly luncheons with her United Methodist Women's circle of friends.Anne enjoyed knitting baby blankets and lap robes for family and friends. She was also a faithful patron of the Perryville branch of the Cecil County Library, easily recognized by her Mickey Mouse bookbag.Anne is survived by her daughters, Linda Caldwell Talarowski and husband, Bill, of North East, MD, and Susan Caldwell Haupt and husband, Jim, of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren, Susan Carlyle and husband, John, April Norman, Erica Chestnut and husband, Buck, and James Benjamin IV; great grandchildren, Kyle Ciaccia, Emily Norman, Anne and Camille Chestnut (all of whom she loved dearly); brother, John Jackson of Port Deposit, MD; and nephew, Brian Jackson of Rising Sun, MD.In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Bradford, Jr., and sister, Jean Jackson Austin of Venice, CA, in 2017.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation or the Ray of Hope Mission Center in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Rev. Dr. Braulio Torres of the Grace United Methodist Church of Aberdeen, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD