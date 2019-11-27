|
Anne Jones Malone, 84, passed away on November 22, 2019; loving wife of Daniel Malone for 55yrs.; devoted mother of Brooks Malone, Stephen Malone and his wife Deanna, and Amy Bourgeron and her husband Patrick; dear sister of Sue Ellen Wines, Marybeth Smith, Buddy and Bill Jones; Also survived by five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2 to 4pm at which time a funeral service will be celebrated at 4pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Anne Malone's memory to , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019