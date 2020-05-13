Anne K. Dernoga
On May 10, 2020, Anne K. Dernoga passed away; beloved wife of the late Leonard Dernoga; devoted mother of Garrett Dernoga, Timothy Dernoga, spouse Janet Dernoga, Christine Rykiel and spouse Jeffrey Rykiel, Carol Hutchinson and spouse John Hutchinson; loving grandmother of Kayla Rykiel, Jacob Rykiel, Cameron Leonard Hutchinson, Jack Stanley Hutchinson, Margaret Anne Hutchinson, Elissa Krieger, Billy Casey, Brianna Casey, and Jessica Casey; dear great-grandmother of Jason Krieger, Jack Krieger & Oliver Casey.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment are private. A private family gathering will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Family and friends may participate, virtually, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm on the Schimunek Funeral Home (Bel Air) Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
MAY
14
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
