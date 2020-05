On May 10, 2020, Anne K. Dernoga passed away; beloved wife of the late Leonard Dernoga; devoted mother of Garrett Dernoga, Timothy Dernoga, spouse Janet Dernoga, Christine Rykiel and spouse Jeffrey Rykiel, Carol Hutchinson and spouse John Hutchinson; loving grandmother of Kayla Rykiel, Jacob Rykiel, Cameron Leonard Hutchinson, Jack Stanley Hutchinson, Margaret Anne Hutchinson, Elissa Krieger, Billy Casey, Brianna Casey, and Jessica Casey; dear great-grandmother of Jason Krieger, Jack Krieger & Oliver Casey.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment are private. A private family gathering will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Family and friends may participate, virtually, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm on the Schimunek Funeral Home (Bel Air) Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com