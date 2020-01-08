|
On January 4, 2020, Anne Leonard Lucido (nee Gahan) beloved wife of the late Sam James Lucido Jr.; dear mother of Jaimie Lucido (Holly) and Kelly Klima (Bill); dear grandmother of Christopher Klima (Ashley), Shea Bergesen (Brad) , Courtney Fisher (Jeremy) and Brooke Lucido; devoted sister of Thomas Gahan and the late Flora Callanan and Edward W. "BUDDY" Gahan. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD Funeral Home Inc. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown 715 Maiden Choice La. Baltimore MD 21228. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020