Anne MacRae Bouton, 95, died on May 15, 2020, in St. Augustine Florida. Born on March 31, 1925, Anne grew up in Harford County, and is predeceased by her husband, Edwin Harry Bouton; her father, Duncan MacRae; her mother, Rebecca Kyle MacRae; and her brother, Duncan MacRae, Jr. Anne graduated from Bel Air High School in 1941. After graduating from Northwestern University with a BA in English, she worked in New York City at Penguin Books as a children's magazine editor. During this time Anne boarded at the Trinity House in Brooklyn where she met her future husband Edwin Harry Bouton. They were married in 1948 and moved to Bel Air Maryland where Harry was employed as a chemical engineer at Edgewood Arsenal. Anne and Harry raised seven children in a large old house in Emmorton. Anne was active at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Emmorton, which she attended with her children. She played bridge and was a member of the Harford County Country Garden Club. Anne spent summers with her children in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Her last job before retirement was in the Harford County State's Attorney's Office. In 1982, Anne and Harry moved to St. Augustine Florida, settling in a house on the beach next to their daughter Rebecca and her family. They enjoyed biking, boating, entertaining, and travelling the world visiting friends and many MacRae and Bouton relatives. Many summers were spent in Chautauqua, NY, at a summer music festival. After Harry's death, Anne spent several years in Maryland at an assisted living facility near her daughter Rachel but returned to the beach at St. Augustine early in 2013 where she lived with both her daughters and their families until her death. Anne is sorely missed by all of her seven children: Edwin Jr. (Susan) of Punta Gorda FL; Rebecca Price (David) of St. Augustine FL; Rachel Hiller (Patrick) of St. Augustine FL; James (Joanne) of Red Lion PA; Arthur (Jacinda) of Lone Tree, Colorado; Thomas of Ocean Pines MD; and George (Chris) of Yulee FL. ; and her former daughters in law: Helen Bouton in Salisbury, MD; Susie Smith in Colorado Springs, CO, and Gail Bouton in Burke, VA. She is also missed by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Surviving nieces and nephews include Amy MacRae (Gary) of St. Louis, MO and Harry's brother, George Bouton's children from Ohio. Anne's beloved sister in law, Elizabeth Bouton also survives her. Funeral plans will include a service at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Abingdon, Maryland at a much later date for interment of her ashes. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.



