Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Alphonsus Catholic Church
114 W Saratoga St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
114 W. Saratoga St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Lockwich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Magdalen Lockwich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Magdalen Lockwich Notice
On January 17, 2020, Anne Magdalen (nee Caplinskas) Lockwich went to be with her Lord. She is the loving mother of Cynthia A. Lockwich, beloved grandmother of Veronica and her husband JJ, cherished great-grandmother of Lincoln and Regan.

Anne rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 114 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Interment to follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lithuanian Hall, 851 Hollins St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -