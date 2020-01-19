|
|
On January 17, 2020, Anne Magdalen (nee Caplinskas) Lockwich went to be with her Lord. She is the loving mother of Cynthia A. Lockwich, beloved grandmother of Veronica and her husband JJ, cherished great-grandmother of Lincoln and Regan.
Anne rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 114 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Interment to follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lithuanian Hall, 851 Hollins St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020