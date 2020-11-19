Margot Anne Calder, 64, of Columbia, MD, passed away on September 14, 2020. Margot is survived by husband Alexander Calder of Columbia, MD, daughter Anne-Marie Hill of Land O' Lakes, Florida, son David Calder of Manchester, UK, sister Gail McMaster of Brighton, Ontario, Canada, and a granddaughter. A private Memorial Service was held at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial fund that has been established in Margot's name with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For donation information and online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
