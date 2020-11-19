1/1
Anne Margot Calder
Margot Anne Calder, 64, of Columbia, MD, passed away on September 14, 2020. Margot is survived by husband Alexander Calder of Columbia, MD, daughter Anne-Marie Hill of Land O' Lakes, Florida, son David Calder of Manchester, UK, sister Gail McMaster of Brighton, Ontario, Canada, and a granddaughter. A private Memorial Service was held at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial fund that has been established in Margot's name with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For donation information and online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
