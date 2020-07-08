1/1
Anne Maureen Burgess
On July 3, 2020, Anne Maureen Burgess (nee Magee) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Hugh F. Burgess; devoted mother of Geoffrey Burgess and his wife Karen, Douglas Burgess and his wife Patty, Jonathan Burgess and his wife Jane, and David Burgess and his wife Maria; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; dear sister of the late Molly Belcher, Ernest (Jimmy) Magee, Kathleen (Ta) Stamper, and Janey MacFawn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Anne was an elementary school teacher for over 35 years at the McDonogh, Manlius Pebble Hill, and Buckley schools.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or the McDonogh School, Office of Philanthropy, 8600 McDonogh Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
