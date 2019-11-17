|
|
On November 12, 2019, Sister Anne Maureen Doherty, C.B.S. passed away. She is survived by her community, the Sisters of Bon Secours, her brothers Michael and John Doherty, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Both will be held in the Sisters of Bon Secours Chapel at 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104 (410-442-1333). Burial to follow at New Cathedral Cemetery. Donations can be made in Sr. Anne Maureen Doherty's name to the Sisters of Bon Secours – Marian Hall, 1525 Marriottsville, MD 21104.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019