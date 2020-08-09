Our darling daughter and sister passed from this life July 31, 2020. She was born July 1, 1964, in Logan, Utah, to Ronald and Mardell Fayer. In 1968 the family moved to Maryland. Her elementary and secondary education were completed in Maryland, graduating from Atholton High School in 1980. Anne Michelle graduated from Towson State Universiy with a degree in art. then worked at art galleries in Maryland and San Francisco She returned to school and received a B.S. in nursing from Johns Hopkins University and then an M.S. degree as a nurse anesthetist. She was a skilled and dedicated nurse at several medical facilities in the Baltimore area.



Anne Michelle is survived by her father Ronald of Catonsville, her mother Mardell of Salt Lake City, Utah, her brother Robert of Halethorpe and her two faithful dogs Sparky and Spritle. Additional family include Uncle Stan and Aunt Ellen Fayer of New Jersey, Uncle Dallas Foster of Nevada, and Aunt Charla Naish of Colorado



Anne Michelle will be sorely missed by her many friends and family who will remember her as an intelligent, beautiful and compassionate woman who was a gifted artist and musician.



She will be buried in Kansas with her mother's family.



Rest in peace, beloved



The family would like to thank special friends Jim and Carol, Martha, Jenna, Jenny, Anna, and B.J. and Aunt Charla and Anneke.



A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Parish Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Maryland on Friday August 14th at 10:30 AM.



Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store