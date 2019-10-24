Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
1942 - 2019
Anne Miller Notice
Anne Miller, 77, of Columbia, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. Born on May 18, 1942, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Arthur and Helen (Henderson) Shaw. Anne was a Class of 1960 Montgomery Blair High School graduate. Later in life, Anne lived in Ocracoke, NC and Columbia, MD. Anne is survived by her daughters, Alexandra Walker and husband, Mike, of New Market and Leslie Cole and husband, Bill, of Ocracoke, North Carolina; grandsons, Nicholas Cole and Wyatt Walker; brother, Thomas Shaw and his wife, Linda, of Crownsville and sister-in-law, Barbara Shaw of Arnold. Anne was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Miller; and brother, Robert Shaw and long-time companion, Robert Heim. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 and immediately following services at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. A celebration of Anne's life journey will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ocracoke School PO Box 189, Ocracoke, NC 27960.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
