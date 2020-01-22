|
|
Anne H. Poole of Whiteford, MD passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Towson. She was the wife of the late John F. Poole who died in February of 2005 and with whom she had shared 52 years of marriage.
Mrs. Poole was born on the family farm at Five Forks, Pylesville, MD on May 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Augustus and Ruby Hill (Lewis) Heaps.
Anne grew up working on the farm and also helped with the household chores, but preferred taking care of the horses, cattle, and chickens.
She was one of the last people living who attended "Last Chance" one-room school in Pylesville. After leaving there she finished her high school years at Highland High graduating in 1946. While at Highland she excelled at sports, especially basketball.
After high school her godfather, James T. Smith sent her to Beacom College in Wilmington, DE where she graduated and obtained employment at the old Edgewood Arsenal as a secretary to Mr. Norman Ambrose.
She enjoyed gardening, working on the lawn, growing flowers, reading and bird watching. She mostly enjoyed her little quiet home with its view of the surrounding farmland.
Anne was a big sports fan, especially of the Colts and Orioles. Her favorite sport to follow was the University of Maryland Terps basketball team with Coach Gary Williams. Many times she and her best friend, Agnes Kelly would cheer them on over the phone while each watched the game from their homes.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Pylesville. She donated many hours of volunteer work helping with the parish dinners and banquets. She was proud of the fact that her Furlong ancestors attended church services at Captain Henry MacAtee's house before the first St. Mary's was built in 1855. Her uncle, Nicholas Furlong helped build the present 1890 church.
Mrs. Poole is survived by two children: James Poole and his girlfriend, Terry Mullen of Whiteford, MD, Mary Ann Walker and her husband, Ray of Parsonsburg, MD; Two sisters: Betty Shaffer and Eleanor Ryan; One half sister: Mary Wilson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her twin brother, Richard Earl, brothers Thomas, William and Robert, sister Margaret Marie and two half brothers, Frank and Glenn Salmons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1021 St. Mary's Road, Pylesville, MD 21132 with the Reverend A. Henry Kunkel,III as the celebrant. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Per her request, there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, Anne asked that donations be made to St. Mary's Maintenance Fund at the above address or the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Pallbearers are: Mike Ryan, Rob Ryan, Chip Heaps, Rick Heaps, Brian Shaffer and Steve Tarbert. Honorary pallbearers are: Albert McGuigan, Les Whiteford, Harry McCallister, Joseph Hushon, Jack Smith and Pete Whiteford.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020