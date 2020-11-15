1/1
Anne Theresa (Dowd) Scarlis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 9, 2020, Anne Theresa Scarlis (nee Dowd), beloved wife of John Stephen Scarlis passed away. Loving mother of Sean Scarlis and wife Lori, and Dawn Murphy and husband Stephen. Sister of Edward Dowd, Bridie Lennon, Kay McDonagh, Patricia O'Hara, Veronica Ruane, the late Mary Jo Richards, the late Tina Kenny, and the late P.J. Dowd. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Scarlis.

Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday, November 19th from 3 to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd., Columbia, MD 21044 on Friday, November 20th at 10am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Baltimore,

www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
4109929090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved