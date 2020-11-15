On November 9, 2020, Anne Theresa Scarlis (nee Dowd), beloved wife of John Stephen Scarlis passed away. Loving mother of Sean Scarlis and wife Lori, and Dawn Murphy and husband Stephen. Sister of Edward Dowd, Bridie Lennon, Kay McDonagh, Patricia O'Hara, Veronica Ruane, the late Mary Jo Richards, the late Tina Kenny, and the late P.J. Dowd. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Scarlis.Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday, November 19th from 3 to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd., Columbia, MD 21044 on Friday, November 20th at 10am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Baltimore,