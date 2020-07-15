1/
Annette Klein
Annette Klein (nee Kanter), of Palm City, FL, passed away on July 14, 2020, at the age of 93. She is survived by her loving sons, Dr. Mark Steven (Naomi) Klein, Dr. Jeffrey (Ellen) Klein and Irvin Klein; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Hyman Klein; daughter, Randy Rudo; brothers, Morton and Morris Kanter; and parents, Sophie and Benjamin Kanter.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory made be sent to Chabad Jewish Center of Martin and St. Lucie County, 2809 SW Sunset Trail, Palm City, FL 34990 or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
