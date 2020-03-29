Home

On March 26, 2020, Annette Louise Joehnk passed away at the age of 81. She was predeceased by her parents, Emil and Martha Joehnk; Dear sister of Helen Peterson.

Annette was a longtime member of the Christian Temple. She was a 40 year member of the Alcoholics Anonymous.

We would like to extend our gratitude for the care Annette received from Home Again II in Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
