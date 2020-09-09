Annette Lafferman (nee Guralnick), 94, of Reisterstown, MD passed away on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Sandra Lafferman Armet, and Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Christine) Lafferman; sister, Shirley Bernstein; grandchildren, Laura Armet (Nik Batruch), Sara Armet, Julia Armet, Daniel Lafferman (Nelly Waer), Matthew (Catherine) Lafferman, and Emily Lafferman (Stephen Gruttadauria); and great grandchildren, Eli, Isla, Ari, and Philip. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Morris Lafferman; siblings, Rae, Jennette, Viola, and Morris; and parents, Yehuda and Sarah Guralnick.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Meals on Wheels Maryland, 5305 Village Center Dr #214, Columbia, MD 21044, or Beth El, 8101 Park Heights Ave, Pikesville, MD 21208. Please check Sol Levinson's website for Virtual Shiva information.



