Annette Maria Padussis, a native of Baltimore born on April 16, 1951, passed away on January 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.She is survived by her loving son Alexander Jordan Padussis, four step-siblings, her goddaughter and cousin Lori Pierelli, her extended Italian and Greek family members, and many friends and loved ones across the country.The granddaughter of Olivia Lazzeri and daughter of Arlene Pierelli Padussis and Anthony Padussis, Annette was raised in Baltimore where she attended Maryvale Prep, Notre Dame Prep, and graduated from Dulaney Valley High School.Following in her father Tony's footsteps, Annette attended and graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in the 1970s. For the next several years, she worked side-by-side with her father at the family pharmacy where her kindness and compassion touched the many patients she engaged with.In the early 1980s, her wandering spirit and courage to seek new adventures took her to San Diego, California. Thus began her bi-coastal lifestyle, which she would maintain until her passing. While remaining close to her Maryland roots, she lived her California dream, with a house by the beach in Del Mar, California and the launch the first of many entrepreneurial adventures.Annette's life took on a new a deeper purpose with the birth of her son, Alexander Jordan, in 1987. The next year, she and Alexander returned to Baltimore for the support of her immediate family as she began the battle of her life with lupus. Despite the effects of the disease, her upbeat, optimistic, and hopeful spirit fed her strength to fight, and the disease went into remission. As a result, she was able to return to her beloved San Diego with Alexander at her side.Although the disease would return intermittently throughout the rest of her life, she never allowed it to dampen her sense of adventure and joy for life. She continued to split her time between the west and east coasts, and in the early 1990s, achieved another life goal by building her house in Bethany Beach, Delaware, where she enjoyed the beaches of the East Coast.She continued her successful pharmacy career, and despite weakened health conditions in the last few years of her life, she began yet another entrepreneurial adventure in the alternative medicine field. With her son and close friends at her side, she passed peacefully. Her kindness, optimism, and sense of humor will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be missed. A remembrance of life will be held on Saturday, February 16 at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road. Friends are welcome to gather at 1:00 pm, with a prayer service to be held at 2:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, Alexander asks that donations be made in Annette's name to the of Maryland, 1301 York Rd #209, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, 410-494-8545. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary