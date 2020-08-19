Annette Schonfeld

nnette Schonfeld (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Jerry Schonfeld, passed away on August 18, at the age of 86. She was the devoted mother of Steve (Beth Hochwarth) Schonfeld, Karen (Chayim) Stern, and Joe (Lorri) Schonfeld.



Bubby was loved by her grandchildren, Ben Stern, Erica (Nathan) Hyman, Talia Stern, Zoe Schonfeld, Torie (Travis) Wright, and Adena Schonfeld, and she was affectionately known as Bubby-G by her three great grandchildren, Akiva, Meir, and Sara Hyman.



She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Gerry Smith, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Additionally, she leaves behind her closest friends of almost 70 years, Judy and Hershel Goldman.



The youngest of four children, she was predeceased by her sisters, Sylvia (late Melvin) Anoff, and Mindy (late Ernie) Laufer, and her brother, Bernie Smith. She was the devoted daughter of the late Paul B. and Kate (Rosenberg) Smith.



Annette lived her entire life in Baltimore and was proud of her city of birth and her "Bawlmer" accent. She was active for many years at the Moses Montefiore Emunath Israel Woodmoor Hebrew Congregation serving multiple times as Sisterhood President and having the distinction of serving as the Congregation's first female Vice President. Her selfless community service was evident as the Gift Shop Manager of Baltimore County General Hospital (now Northwest Hospital) for over 25 years.



Family was always the focus of Annette's world. She was the consummate caregiver. Annette was the matriarch of her family and routinely hosted Jewish holidays for the entire extended family. She was an amazing cook and balabusta. She will be greatly missed by all.



Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.



