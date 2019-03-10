|
|
Annette "Mickey" Slasman, born Sept. 21, 1929 in Baltimore, died March 6, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Va., where she had resided since 2016. A long-time resident of Hagerstown, Md., she was the beloved wife of the late William H. Slasman, MD; devoted mother of Dorothy Slasman Mondak, and her husband, Michael, Peggy Slasman and her husband Gerry Sarnie, and Laurie Slasman Long and her husband, John D.; loving grandmother of 7, and great-grandmother of 2. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, or Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019