Annie L. Smith
1924 - 2020
On September 18, 2020, Annie L. Smith slipped away peacefully at the age of 96. Annie was born on April 2, 1924 to Daniel and Bobbie Brown. She is survived by her children, Donald (Beverly) Smith, Jr., Bethel Glenn Smith, Marian Tutt, Shirley A. Bullock,Geraldine (John) Brown and Josephine Gilliam (Thomas Richardson), their families and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by 2 grandchildren, Nina Brown and Kevin Bullock. Mrs. Smith was a former resident of Cherry Hill and current resident at Primrose Place. The public is invited to a viewing and family visitation hour at Wylie Funeral Home at 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Due to Coronavirus, the funeral service which follows will be limited to family and special guests. Burial will follow at the Arbutus Cemetery. A Memorial gathering and repast will be held at a later date. Visit the Wylie Funeral Home website to leave messages of comfort.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wylie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
September 19, 2020
To the Smith family: May your loved one rest in the arms of Jesus throughout eternity.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning".(Psalm 30:5)
Reginald F. Rowlett
Friend
