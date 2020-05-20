Annie Smith Tift
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Smith Tift , loving mother of Rachel McFadden and Nathaniel Smith, Jr. She is also survived by her sister Earlean Harvey and a host of loving relatives and friends.

A Private Service will be held on Friday, at First Christian Community Church, 4116 Groveland Avenue. The wake will be at 11:30 am followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Family Owned March Funeral Home West, Inc. 4300 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Wake
11:30 AM
First Christian Community Church
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Christian Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved