Annie Smith Tift , loving mother of Rachel McFadden and Nathaniel Smith, Jr. She is also survived by her sister Earlean Harvey and a host of loving relatives and friends.
A Private Service will be held on Friday, at First Christian Community Church, 4116 Groveland Avenue. The wake will be at 11:30 am followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Family Owned March Funeral Home West, Inc. 4300 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.