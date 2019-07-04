Home

Howell Funeral Home Inc
4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21207
410-664-6800
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
4600 Liberty Heights Ave
Gwynn Oak, MD
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
4600 Liberty Heights Ave
Gwynn Oak, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
4600 Liberty Heights Ave
Gwynn Oak, MD
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown's Memorial Baptist Church
3215 W. Belvedere Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
1101 Campostella Rd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
On June 25, 2019, Annie Evelyn White, at the age of 84, transitioned to the Lord. Annie, who was a devout Christian and a member of Brown's Memorial Baptist Church, was a teacher in the Baltimore City Public Schools. She loved cooking and writing poetry and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is survived by two sons, one daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, and one brother. The viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, from 2-3 pm for family, and 3-7 pm for friends, with an Omega Omega Service at 6 pm, at the Howell Funeral Home, 4600 Liberty Heights Ave, Gwynn Oak, MD. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6, starting at 11 am at Brown's Memorial Baptist Church, 3215 W. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
