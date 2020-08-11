On July 14th, 2020, ANTHONY B. LUKASAVAGE, beloved son of the late Anthony G. and Rita E. Lukasavage; loving brother of Joseph A. Lukasavage; cherished uncle of Yvonne, Martina, and Thomas; great uncle of Nickolas, Alexandria, and Christina; and dear nephew of Edna Fallbush.



Family and friends may call at the family owned AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME OF LANSDOWNE, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd. on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.



