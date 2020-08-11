1/
Anthony B. Lukasavage
On July 14th, 2020, ANTHONY B. LUKASAVAGE, beloved son of the late Anthony G. and Rita E. Lukasavage; loving brother of Joseph A. Lukasavage; cherished uncle of Yvonne, Martina, and Thomas; great uncle of Nickolas, Alexandria, and Christina; and dear nephew of Edna Fallbush.

Family and friends may call at the family owned AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME OF LANSDOWNE, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd. on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
AUG
13
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
