On April 30, 2020, Anthony Edwin Balcerzak, Sr. "Ed", beloved husband of Patricia E. Balcerzak (nee Burke), devoted father of Anthony Edwin Balcerzak, Jr. "Ed" and his wife Megan, Cecilia Pukacz "Ceci" and her husband Chris, John Balcerzak and his wife Anya and Annie Balcerzak Molloy and her husband Tom, loving grandfather of Jordan Ryland, John Pukacz, John A. Balcerzak, Patrick Pukacz, Aiden Balcerzak, Colin Molloy, Layla Molloy and Edwin Molloy, dear brother of Regina Marie Balcerzak and the late Marion J. Balcerzak. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers , donations may be sent to: Loyola High School Scholarship Fund, Class of 1953, 500 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, Maryland 21204. (410) 823-0601



