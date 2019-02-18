Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph
Cockeysville, MD
On February 16, 2019, Anthony Francis Capezio, beloved son of the late Marion and Mary Capezio; loving brother of Anna D'Orazio, Marguerite Tallaro, Peter Capezio , Sr. and Eugene Capezio and the late Marie Fulco, Antoinette Stevens, and Joseph and Marion Capezio, Jr.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cockeysville Friday 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pen-Mar Human Services 310 Freelend Rd., Freelend, MD 21053 in honor of Timothy.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2019
