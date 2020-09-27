On September 23rd, 2020; Anthony "Dee" Casparriello, of Baltimore City; loving husband of Jean Casparriello; devoted father of Dana and partner Tim, Carol and partner Dan, Jean Rocks and husband Wayne; cherished grandfather of Anna and Michael; caring brother of Dolores (Lory) Canby and Joan McNamara; Also Survived by many loving family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Tony's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD 21234, on Tuesday, September 29th 2020, from 3-6PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, at Church of the Most Precious Blood. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes - 300 West Pratt Street #250, Baltimore MD 21201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store