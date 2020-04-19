|
|
Suddenly on March 31, 2020, Anthony Stamatios Courpas, M.D. passed away. He was the beloved husband of Corinne A. Courpas, M.D. (nee Zoides), devoted father of Nora Vlahoyiannis and her husband Ted of Reisterstown, MD and Tina Courpas of Greenwich, CT, loving grandfather of Corinna, Alexi, Maron, Marie, Melina and Peter, dear brother of Michael Courpas of Athens, Greece, and was also survived by nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or made online https://annunciationbaltimore.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020