Anthony Courpas

On September 22, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Courpas, P.D., passed away. He was the beloved husband of Joan M. Courpas (nee Neiner); devoted father of Christine Hagan and her husband Jeffrey, and Leo A. Courpas; cherished grandfather of Katherine and Matthew Hagan; beloved son of the late Leo and Alexandra Courpas; also survived by many loving relatives. Tony was the owner and pharmacist of Fallston Pharmacy for 25 years.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 2-5 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where Tony will lie in state from 10:00 AM-10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Tony's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Rd. Baltimore, MD 21234.



