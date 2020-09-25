1/
Anthony Courpas
On September 22, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Courpas, P.D., passed away. He was the beloved husband of Joan M. Courpas (nee Neiner); devoted father of Christine Hagan and her husband Jeffrey, and Leo A. Courpas; cherished grandfather of Katherine and Matthew Hagan; beloved son of the late Leo and Alexandra Courpas; also survived by many loving relatives. Tony was the owner and pharmacist of Fallston Pharmacy for 25 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 2-5 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where Tony will lie in state from 10:00 AM-10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Tony's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Rd. Baltimore, MD 21234.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
SEP
27
Service
03:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
SEP
28
Lying in State
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
SEP
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
SEP
28
Interment
St. Demetrios Cemetery
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
2 entries
September 24, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathy Benderev
September 23, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
