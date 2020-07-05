On July 1, 2020, Anthony E. "Tony" Krasowski passed away. He was the beloved husband of Patricia M. Krasowski (Nee Germek); devoted father of Courtney A. Peed and her husband Steve; loving brother of Stephen Krasowski and his wife Kathy, and the late Kenneth Krasowski; dear uncle of Valerie Norris, Brian Kraszewski, and Kevin and Gregory Krasowski; cherished great-uncle of Madison Norris, and Kora and Kai Krasowski.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anthony's name to the Humane Society of Baltimore County, 1601 Nicodemus RD, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com