Anthony Groth


1987 - 2019
Anthony Groth Notice
Anthony Scott Groth, age 32, formerly of Bel Air, Maryland, died on October 23, 2019. He was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on May 27, 1987. Anthony is survived by his parents, Edward Groth of Richmond, Kentucky and Diane Groth (nee Smith) of Catonsville, Maryland, sister Katrina (John) Burke of Washington, DC.; brother Nicholas (Heather) Groth and niece Olivia of Alexandria, VA; son Brady Groth of Hummelstown, PA; aunts, uncles, grandfather in Illinois and Missouri; many friends in horse racing, Harford County, and the nation.

Anthony lived with his family at US Army Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD; Ft Knox, KY; and Bel Air, MD. Anthony attended Bel Air, MD schools and graduated from Bel Air High School in 2005. Anthony attended Harford Community College, Bel Air, MD, but quit college to become a horse jockey. Anthony was a horse jockey in Delaware, Florida, New York, Maryland, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, more.

Anthony's wake/viewing was in Kentucky with a memorial horse race at Churchhill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky; the Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Mark Catholic Church, Catonsville, Maryland; and the burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois. Anthony has family in all these States.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
