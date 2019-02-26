|
|
On February 24, 2019, Anthony Albert Holtz Jr. passed away; Beloved husband of 38 years to Beth M. Holtz; Loving father of Joseph L. Francis, Melissa J. Francis, Michael K. Francis and Patrick W. Holtz; Cherished grandfather of Allyson, Rebecca, Kalene, Jonathan, Timothy, Samuel, Aliceanna, and the late Gregory; Dear brother of Wendy, Rick, and Charmaine; He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norma Slack.Relatives and friends are invited to visit for a Memorial Gathering at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, where Memorial Services will follow at 12:00pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019