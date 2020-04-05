|
|
Anthony J. Brulinski, 92, passed away March 30, 2020, at his home in Shrewsbury, PA. He was the loving husband of the late Rita (Canning) Brulinski and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before her passing on June 12, 2011. He was a very devoted husband, father, and a very special grandfather to his four grandchildren. Tony was a graduate of The Baltimore City College in 1945, and was a star athlete while attending. He was the recipient of the most coveted award a City College athlete may earn, the school charm, which is presented to an athlete who has earned three or more Varsity letters in the same year. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as a technician at C&P Telephone.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony (Beverly) Brulinski and Vincent (Denise) Brulinski; 4 grandchildren, Chelsea, Zachary, Courtney, and Rylan; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Resurrection will be announced at a later date. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to: H.O.P.E., PO Box 175, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020