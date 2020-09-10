On September 7th 2020; Anthony Joseph Cherry of Parkville, beloved husband of the late Alfreda "Buzzy" Cherry; devoted father of Cindy Voith and her husband Randy, Tom Cherry and his wife Ursula; loving grandfather of Corinne, Renee and Stephanie Voith, Kyle and Luke Cherry. Also survived by many relatives, neighbors and friends.
Tony was a US Army Veteran and retiree after 41 years of employment from Bethlehem Steel. He was a huge Orioles, Baltimore Colts and John Wayne fan. As an avid gardener, he always shared his bounty with family and neighbors. His biggest passion in life was his family and he will be missed by all.
Family and friends will honor Tony's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, on August 11th 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A funeral liturgy will be held 11AM at St Ursula Church. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Covenanthouse.org/donation
or LittleSistersofthePoorBaltimore.org/donations