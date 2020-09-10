1/
Anthony J. Cherry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 7th 2020; Anthony Joseph Cherry of Parkville, beloved husband of the late Alfreda "Buzzy" Cherry; devoted father of Cindy Voith and her husband Randy, Tom Cherry and his wife Ursula; loving grandfather of Corinne, Renee and Stephanie Voith, Kyle and Luke Cherry. Also survived by many relatives, neighbors and friends.

Tony was a US Army Veteran and retiree after 41 years of employment from Bethlehem Steel. He was a huge Orioles, Baltimore Colts and John Wayne fan. As an avid gardener, he always shared his bounty with family and neighbors. His biggest passion in life was his family and he will be missed by all.

Family and friends will honor Tony's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, on August 11th 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A funeral liturgy will be held 11AM at St Ursula Church. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Covenanthouse.org/donation or LittleSistersofthePoorBaltimore.org/donations

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved