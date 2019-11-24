|
On November 21, 2019, ANTHONY J. GRABOWSKI beloved husband of Patricia Auer Grabowski; devoted father of Mark Grabowski, Denise Thierer (the late Matthew), Regina Clingan (the late Gregory) and Jerome Grabowski (Joan); loving grandfather of Daniel, Thomas and Stephen Clingan, Christopher and Julie Thierer, Samuel Grabowski and the late Timothy Thierer.
A funeral mass will be held 11am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul Street, Ellicott City, MD. Arrangements by MacNabb Funeral Home,P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019