On February 5, Anthony John Mueller, beloved husband of Sharon Mueller; devoted father of Christopher A. Mueller and Gregory A. Mueller; cherished grandfather of Erin Mueller and Nathan Mueller; dear brother of Charles Mueller, Lorraine King, the late Clemens Mueller, and the late Joseph Mueller. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held February 10 at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Texas, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD, 21030, on February 11 at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 (www.Beebemedicalfoundation.org), or Millville Volunteer Fire Co., 35554 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE 19967 (www.Millville84.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019