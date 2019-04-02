Anthony J. "Tony" Yoor, age 58, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Joseph L. and Margaret Anne (Karl) Furst and husband of Linda Carole (Jarvis) Yoor. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He was currently employed by GP Strategies at Edgewood Arsenal as a subcontractor for the government where he worked for 18 years. He was very involved in triathlons and bike riding. In 2014 he completed the IronMan Triathlon in Western Maryland. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing and tinkering around fixing anything. He loved football, baseball, playing horseshoes, and restoring cars. He loved looking at the stars as an amateur stargazer and bird watching, he also built seaworthy boats. He had a heart the size of Texas and he loved helping people, always putting others ahead of himself. When his children were younger, he coached many of their teams. He had the best laugh and it filled the room. Tony loved life and lived it to the fullest with his heart and his appetite, especially hot foods. In addition to his parents and wife of 32 years, Tony is survived by three sons, Matthew David, Jonathan Michael, and Stephen Paul Yoor of Bel Air; daughter, Joy Olivia Yoor of Bel Air; brother, Billy Yoor of Sea Level, NC; two sisters, Marie Dekowski of Bel Air and her husband, Don and Kathy Yoor of Safety Harbor, FL; mother-in-law, Phyllis Squires; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm & Friday, April 5 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at the church with Dr. Larry Hoyle officiating. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tony's personal fundraising page for , http://fundraising.stjude.org/3amigos, 100% of all donations go directly to .Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary