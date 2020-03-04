|
Anthony James "Tony" Vincenti, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Mr. Vincenti was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, to Angelo Vincenti and Theresa Leonardi Vincenti. He was the devoted husband of Margaret Elaine Vincenti for 28 years, loving father of Anthony Francis Vincenti and his wife Cathy, and Marc Gardner Vincenti and his wife Ming, step-father of Caroline Coruch and her husband Gary, Deborah Deppish, and Dean Deppish and his wife Jen, grandfather of Justin Anthony Vincenti and his wife Amanda, Nicholas James Vincenti, Amanda Cotton and her husband Joe, and great-grandfather of Jade and Lila Vincenti and Trevor Thornton. He was the brother of Rose Hamilton, Tina Bidelman, and the late Sylvia Nicolletti, Barbara Bergalowski, Orlando "Sonny" Vincenti, Bernadine "Betty" Vincenti, John Vincenti, Norma Nastick, and Francis Vincenti, Angelo Vincenti, Jr.
Mr. Vincenti was a barber in Havre de Grace for many years. He was a member of the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge, Son's of Italy, American Legion Post 47,and the Knights of Columbus. He was a skilled woodworker, craftsman, and carver. He enjoyed Crossword Puzzles and Playing the Piano. Mr. Vincenti was extremely proud of his family and his Italian Heritage. He loved family gatherings.
Services for Mr. Vincenti will be private.
Contributions may be made in his memory to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA, 01760.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020