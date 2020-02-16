Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Anthony John "Tony" Waytekunas Jr.


1941 - 2020
Anthony John "Tony" Waytekunas Jr. Notice
On February 14, 2020, Tony Waytekunas, beloved son of Hilda (nee Bubnis) and Anthony (Tony) John Waytekunas, Sr. Born in Baltimore, MD on November 18, 1941. He was a graduate of City College High School and the University of Baltimore. He is survived by his sisters Vivian M. Chojnowski and Yvonne M. Waytekunas, nephew Robert A. Chojnowski, grand-nephew Ryan A. Chojnowski and grand-nieces Julia, Kelsie and Anna Chojnowski, Predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Edward W. Chojnowski, nephew Edward W. Chojnowski, Jr., and Godparents Sophie (nee Laukaitis) and Albert Klishis.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit Ruck Towson Funeral Home at 1050 York Rd., Towson MD on Wednesday, February 19 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and Thursday, February 20 from 10-11AM when the Funeral Service will follow. Interment will be at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium MD. If desired, a memorial in his name may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church 1008 W. 37th St. Baltimore MD 21211 or St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Medicine 7300 York Rd Towson MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
