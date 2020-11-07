1/
Anthony Joseph "Joe" Speargas
On Saturday, October 31, 2020 Anthony "Joe" Joseph Speargas age 74 of Timonium. Beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee Rosendale) Speargas; devoted father of Paul A. Speargas and his wife Jennifer; loving son of the late Edna (nee Tracy) Speargas and the late Anthony Speargas; brother of David T. Speargas and his wife Rose; grandfather of Shepard "Shep" and August "Augie" Speargas.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, on Monday, November 16 beginning at 11:00 AM. Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Joe with memorial contributions to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation, Inc., 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
November 4, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
