of Rosedale, MD., passed away suddenly on August 4, 2020. Tony is the beloved son of the late Thomas A. and Marie Hrdlicka McGrath, devoted brother of Marilyn C. McGrath, Josephine M. Celmer (John), F. James McGrath (Laura), and the late Thomas P. McGrath Sr. (Carolee). Also survived by his cherished companion, Mary Ann Puhlick, and many loving nieces and nephews. Interment private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store