Anthony Martin Johnson , 49 Jun 3, 1971 - Nov 17, 2020 Anthony Martin Johnson, 49, of Knoxville, departed from us on November 17, 2020. Born in Olney, MD, Anthony was the son of the late Leland and Elva Johnson. He was a big-hearted son, brother, and uncle.



If Anthony were not working, you could find him in a fishing boat on the bay or river. Salt water, fresh water, it didn't really make a difference.



In addition to his loving parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, Leland Johnson, Jr., his sister, Amonica Griffith, and nephew Robby Johnson. He is survived by his brother Carl Johnson & wife Loretta, and brother Chester Johnson & wife Michelle; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Anthony Johnson was greatly loved by many. We service a loving, gracious God. We pray that at the start of each new day, Anthony is standing on the edge of a faraway dock, fishing pole in-hand, as the morning sunrise softly touches his face with Gods love.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A graveside service will begin shortly after 2:00 PM in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.



